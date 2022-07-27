Watch: Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker react to Terrance McKinney getting tased by police while tripping on LSD and magic mushrooms

Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker recently broke down for the UFC pay-per-view card happening this weekend. They analyzed the fight between Drew Dober and Rafael Alves, along with many others.

While breaking down the fight, Adesanya mentioned Dober's previous fight against Terrance McKinney, which saw a chaotic first-round finish. Hooker highlighted McKinney's tenacity and the way he walked forward without fear. Adesanya was quick to mention that McKinney had previously been declared legally dead, hinting at this being a contributing factor to his lack of fear.

Adesanya and Hooker then watched a video of McKinney's altercation with the police, which lead to him being pronounced dead, for a short while.

"Bro, if you've died, legally..."

Watch the reaction at 5:37 into the video:

The main reason they shot the video was to talk about their friend and fellow teammate, Kai-Kara France, who will be fighting Brandon Moreno for an interim title — an enthralling rematch happening 3 years down the line from their first meeting.

Both fighters will have improved a lot, and it will be fascinating to see if the second fight is as close as the first one. Israel Adesanya will be hoping to be the arena that night, so that he can welcome yet another UFC champion into the City Kickboxing gym.

Israel Adesanya defended by Alexander Volkanovski on The MMA Hour

Israel Adesanya has come under criticism after his latest title-defense, with many fans calling for more action from the champion. We have seen multiple MMA personalities and pundits refute these claims, with the latest person being Adesanya's teammate Alexander Volkanovski.

On The MMA Hour, Volkanovski was asked if the critiques of Adesanya were unfair or not. The featherweight champion spoke about how absurd the claims are.

"When someone only has a puncher's chance, and that's all they're looking for. C'mon man, like why does the champion have to take all the risk. Why does he have to come forward, when he knows someone's out waiting for a big shot."

Israel Adesanya has altered perceptions of what is possible in MMA since he stepped onto the scene. Perhaps his latest alteration will be related to how fans view an MMA fight and its ebb-and-flow.

Why is Adesanya receiving so much hate for his latest performance against Jared Cannonier when his opponent's output was eerily similar to that of the champion?You could point to Adesanya's fight against Yoel Romero as an example of a similar instance.

Adesanya seems to be held to a standard of unattainable perfection.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far