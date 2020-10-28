Israel Adesanya reveals he will be in attendance to watch Anderson Silva's final UFC fight live

UFC legend Anderson Silva will be closing out an iconic career this weekend at UFC Vegas 12 in the main event against Uriah Hall. And in attendance for The Spider's final fight will be reigning UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, who will get a close look at his idol in the final fight of his career.

Having last competed a few weeks ago in Abu Dhabi at UFC 253, Israel Adesanya is now back in Las Vegas in order to corner his City Kickboxing teammate Carlos Ulberg. The Kiwi prospect will be fighting on the Contender Series and has been training with the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion.

Taking to Twitter, Israel Adesanya first shared a small clip of him training with Ulberg, which got a fan stating that Izzy could be live in attendance watching Silva's last fight.

The 185-lb champion responded by confirming that he indeed will be in the UFC Apex to watch The Spider for his final bout and that it is not a coincidence.

Lol I just said this in a DM!! https://t.co/kuawO5nEbs pic.twitter.com/7h6geBdotF — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 27, 2020

Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva's meeting in the UFC

Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva crossed paths inside the Octagon at UFC 234 in the main event of the pay-per-view. With a win over The Spider that night in Australia, Adesanya edged one step closer to the UFC Middleweight Championship. The fight between the two almost felt like a back-and-forth chess match.

Since that win over the former UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya himself has gone on to beat Kelvin Gastelum and Robert Whittaker to win the UFC Middleweight Title and has followed-up with title defenses over Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa.

The Last Stylebender has also been quite vocal about replicating and going one step further than Anderson Silva's historic middleweight title reign, which lasted over 2000 days.

When could we expect Israel Adesanya back in the Octagon?

Israel Adesanya has already competed in two fights in 2020, both of which were against the hardest hitting men in the UFC's middleweight division.

Having already beaten both Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa; Adesanya could soon find himself locked up in the Octagon with Robert Whittaker in a rematch.

The Reaper was victorious over Jared Cannonier at UFC 254, in a fight to determine the next title contender.