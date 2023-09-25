Israel Adesanya risks facing up to 3 months in prison for drunk driving case 

Israel Adesanya risks facing up to three months in prison after recently pleading guilty to a drunk driving case.

The incident reportedly took place on August 19th, which was just three weeks before his UFC 293 loss to Sean Strickland. It was reported that Adesanya had 87 milligrams of alcohol in his body per 100 milliliters of blood, above the legal limit of 50 milligrams of alcohol. It is worth noting that the legal threshold is 50 milligrams, the threshold for being charged is 80 milligrams.

While further details on the case are awaited, it has been reported by The New Zealand Herald that Israel Adesanya faces imprisonment of up to three months or a fine of $4500.

After pleading guilty at the Auckland District Court, Adesanya released a statement to The New Zealand Herald and said:

"I want to apologize to the community, my family and my team for the decision I made to get behind the wheel after drinking at dinner. I was pulled over and gave an evidentiary blood test, the reading was 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood. I am disappointed with my decision to drive, It was wrong. I know that people might follow me and I want them to know I do not think this behavior is acceptable."

Israel Adesanya reacts to being dropped by Sean Strickland

'The Last Stylebender' was in action earlier this month against Sean Strickland at UFC 293. Despite being a massive favorite, Adesanya ended up losing the bout via unanimous decision and lost his middleweight championship in the process.

While Sean Strickland won the bout via unanimous decision, he came close to finishing Israel Adesanya in the very first round. Reacting to being dropped by Strickland during a recently uploaded video on his YouTube channel, 'The Last Stylebender' said:

"My [reaction] was like, this n**ga just dropped me. And I started laughing a little bit, and at one point I looked at Marc Goddard - you can find the clip and frame it - I was just like, 'I'm okay'. Right afterward, we disengage, and I feel like I'm clear, I'm lucid, back on the attack." [5:17-5:39]

