Israel Adesanya's coach explains how Sean Strickland's unpredictability over last few fights makes him a 'dangerous' opponent for UFC 293

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is set to take on Sean Strickland in a title match at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia.

Strickland has repeatedly come at Adesanya in the leadup to the fight's announcement and has also gathered momentum with two straight wins in 2023. Israel Adesanya's coach Eugene Bareman expressed his concern over the unpredictability of Strickland's approach and his recent performances.

Bareman said in an interview with Submission Radio:

“Yeah, he’s coming off good form and good momentum. And there’s a lot to be said about that. And that makes a very dangerous fighter coming off the back of two very good wins. Will it be the ill-disciplined Sean that’s not listening to his corner or his coaches or the strategy that they’ve put forward. A lot of that’s gotta do with Sean’s personality and his relationship with his coaches. To be honest, we as a team, we just try to cover all our bases. Trying to leave no stone unturned."

Bareman also outlined his camp's preparation for the fight and referenced the complication of preparing for Strickland's erratic nature inside the octagon.

"We’re going to watch all the fights, we’re going to watch the different mentalities that he comes into this fight and all the different mannerisms that he shows. We’re going to try as best we can, take a good guess at his approach. But at the end of the day, you can never be hundred per cent accurate on that, which kind of makes Sean an interesting opponent.

"Right, because, he’s having a good day where he sticks to his corner’s advice and strategy that they’ve been working on or he just abandons it. Can make it very difficult to prepare for.”

"You’ve taken your shot for granted" - Israel Adesanya's coach slams Dricus du Plessis

Israel Adesanya's coach Eugene Bareman also spoke about the expected opponent for Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. Dricus du Plessis and 'The Last Stylebender's' beef was expected to spill over in a title fight in Sydney.

However, du Plessis pulled out due to an undisclosed injury and was replaced by Sean Strickland. Bareman warned against letting go of any such opportunities stating that the UFC's workings are not to be understood or taken for granted.

“Nothing in this sport is solid until there’s something signed on the dotted line," said Bareman. "You’ve taken your shot for granted. You think you’re going to get it again, but you don’t know what this machine does. You don’t know the UFC. You don’t know how they twist and turn things... He had it and he let it slip."

