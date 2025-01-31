Israel Adesanya's five-word tweet on weight-cutting triggers fan concerns day before UFC Saudi Arabia: "Two days water fast now"

Israel Adesanya recently sent his fans into a frenzy with a cryptic post about his weight cut ahead of his upcoming fight. 'The Last Stylebender' is set to headline UFC Saudi Arabia this Saturday, where he will go toe-to-toe with Nassourdine Imavov at the anb Arena in Riyadh.

Adesanya, set to compete in his first non-pay-per-view event in nearly seven years, turned to X on Friday just hours before the official UFC Saudi Arabia weigh-ins and kept fans guessing with a post that read:

"Am I gonna miss weight…"

Check out Israel Adesanya's post below:

Fans responded to the former UFC middleweight champion's post with a mix of reactions—some voiced genuine concern over a potential weight cut struggle, while others speculated that Adesanya might simply be trolling.

One fan wrote:

"I’m not just saying this. Two days water fast now."

Another wrote:

"If you're taking what @RyanGarciais is taking, then yes…"

Another commented:

"You could hop on the scale with uncrowned 145-pound champion on your back, and you still ain't gonna miss weight."

Check out some more reactions below:

Comments on Israel Adesanya's post on X.

In his 28 professional MMA bouts, including 17 appearances in the UFC, Adesanya has never once failed to make weight.

'The Last Stylebender' is grappling with the most challenging phase of his career, having suffered back-to-back losses for the first time while posting a 4-4 record in his last eight bouts.

Adesanya’s most recent outing took place at UFC 305 in August 2024, where he succumbed to a submission loss against reigning 185-pound champion Dricus du Plessis.

Israel Adesanya promises to prove critics wrong against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia

Amid a decline in his performances over the past few years, numerous fans and MMA analysts are speculating that Israel Adesanya may have lost his edge.

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'The Last Stylebender' exuded confidence in his skills ahead of his showdown with Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia and vowed to prove his critics wrong:

"I'm quite confident with my skills and the work I've put in for this fight, so I can't wait to just go in there and just do the work, and then people are going to be on my d*ck again, like, 'oh my god, he's this, he's that, he's amazing' because that's the game we're in."

He added:

"They said it to me a couple of times before in the past. 'Oh no, he's done; he should retire,' but I don't listen. I just, again, do what I want to do."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

