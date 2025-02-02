  • home icon
  Israel Adesanya's former opponent, who recently signed with GFL, hilariously reacts to Luka Doncic trade report: "We want Izzy for Sage Northcutt"

Israel Adesanya's former opponent, who recently signed with GFL, hilariously reacts to Luka Doncic trade report: "We want Izzy for Sage Northcutt"

By Subham
Modified Feb 02, 2025 11:32 GMT
Israel Adesanya (left) and Luka Doncic (right) have excelled in their respective sports. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Israel Adesanya (left) and Luka Doncic (right) have excelled in their respective sports. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Israel Adesanya’s former opponent has hilariously reacted to Luka Doncic's trade report.

For context, the Dallas Mavericks traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. This transfer news has sent shockwaves through the NBA community.

Meanwhile, former UFC middleweight champion Adesanya could not return to winning ways and lost via TKO to Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia.

An image of 'The Last Stylebender' on a fake Global Fight League (GFL) poster was shared on X, by former UFC competitor Derek Brunson. Given Adesanya's recent defeat, Brunson suggested that he should join the ranks of Tony Ferguson and several other UFC fighters who headed to the GFL.

'The One' joked that the MMA community wants Sage Northcutt in return for 'The Last Stylebender'. Notably, Northcutt plied his trade in the UFC from 2015-18, before joining ONE Championship for a two-fight stint. He emerged as the second overall pick in the 2025 GFL Draft.

Here's what Brunson posted:

"Luka for AD . Ok we want Izzy for Sage Northcutt 😂😂😂 @mmagfl"

Check out Derek Brunson's post below:

Dallas Mavericks issue statement after trading Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks have issued a statement after trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Doncic, who is an NBA phenom, has averaged 28.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists over his career.

Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison spoke to ESPN's Tim MacMahon about the trade. MacMahon posted Harrison's statement on X and wrote:

"I believe that defense wins championships,” Mavs GM Nico Harrison told ESPN regarding his motivation to trade Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis. “I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We’re built to win now and in the future.”

Check out the statement about Luka Doncic's transfer:

Meanwhile, MacMahon also revealed that the Mavericks had concerns about moving forward with Doncic.

"The Mavs had major concerns about moving forward with Luka Doncic due to his constant conditioning issues and the looming commitment of another supermax contract extension this summer, sources told ESPN."

Check out Tim MacMahon's statement about Doncic's transfer:

Edited by Tejas Rathi
