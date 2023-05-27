MMA fans have been left impressed by Israel Adesanya's latest post on Twitter, which shows off the middleweight champ's impressive jiu-jitsu training.

Adesanya is currently preparing to defend the 185lb strap after reclaiming the gold against Alex Pereira via a stunning second round KO at UFC 287 last month. His next title challenger is due to be decided at UFC 290, when Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis go head-to-head in a No.1 contender clash.

'The Last Stylebender's' video on Twitter is likely a ploy to not only demonstrate his highly equipped fighting arsenal to fans, but also as a warning to either Whittaker or Du Plessis.

The Nigerian New Zealander caption the clip 'striking is boring' as he showed off his impressive ground game.

"Striking is boring."

Watch the video here:

Fans have been reacting to the video, with some left in awe at the skills Israel Adesanya has demonstrated. One fan even hailed the 33-year-old as a 'super champ'.

"Super champ himself I hail you sir"

Another fan claimed that welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev, who is expected to fight at middleweight next, is 'shaking' at the thought of facing Adesanya.

"Khamzat is shaking in his boots right now"

Twitter user @desmondayeni1 opted to share a hilarious meme depicting other fighters in the division worried about Adesanya's seemingly endless arsenal.

"Middleweight contenders seeing you adding more to the arsenal that is already deadly to deal with"

Check out more fan reactions here:

Chael Sonnen discusses potential Israel Adesanya vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight

Chael Sonnen opted to play matchmaker this week after discussing a potential super fight between Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev for the middleweight title.

'The American Gangster' believes Adesanya is destined to defend the title at UFC 293, which Dana White recently announced will take place in Australia. Whilst the general consensus is that Adesanya will defend the title against either Robert Whittaker or Dricus Du Plessis, Sonnen wouldn't be suprised if that doesn't happen.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former UFC title challenger stated that Khamzat Chimaev could be next for 'The Last Stylebender'. He said:

"It was going to be Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa on Fight Island at 185lbs. It turns out that's been broken up... The same night that we find out that we broke up Chimaev's fight making him available, the same night separated by three hours, we get the information of this Australia deal and a main event known as Israel Adesanya. But nobody has made a connection here. Nobody's even hinted or rumored at a connection here, not until right now... Now we have a date, a venue, and a champion, and now we have a top guy who they broke up a fight with who's now available."

Catch the video here (4:55):

