The recently concluded Paulo Costa vs. Israel Adesanya matchup had bad blood written all over it. A lot of heated words were exchanged between the two fighters in the lead up to the fight but when the cage doors closed behind them and it was finally time to walk the talk, only one fighter prevailed and he's none other than the reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Even during their fight in the main event of UFC 253 which lasted only for a couple of rounds, gestures and words were exchanged between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa. Ahead of the fight, a lot was said about Adesanya's physical appearance and the fact that he was going to battle with a guy almost twice his size in Costa. Costa even made fun of Israel Adesanya's physical appearance by resorting to antics like calling him "skinny" and sharing memes where Adesanya's face was photoshopped on a woman's body.

Well, not only did Israel Adesanya shut his opponent up with his spectacular performance inside the Octagon, "The Last Stylebender" also reminded Costa of the "skinny" jibe during the Octagon. In a recent clip posted on Twitter by BT Sport, the champ is seen telling the Brazilian knockout artist that he would show him "what a skinny boy can do", and just like he had promised, the man delivered, lighting Costa up like a Christmas tree before putting him away with a counter-punch KO in the second round of their main event scrap.

Costa has asked for an immediate rematch against Adesanya following the disappointing loss at UFC 253, claiming that he'll punish the latter for his post-fight antics inside the Octagon. However, it is unlikely that Costa will get the rematch anytime soon because a host of other top-contenders are waiting in line.