Israel Adesanya's sensational UFC 300 vision: Reveals an exciting fantasy lineup for the card that he wants to be a part of 

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has been one of the most dominant champions in recent history and is only considered behind Brazilian legendary fighter Anderson Silva in the middleweight division.

Adesanya has five successful title defenses under his belt and has been a part of eight title fights in the division, only second to Silva. Adesanya is also the only two-time champion in the division's history.

'The Last Stylebender' is just as passionate about the sport as he is decorated, and keen on being a part of history by featuring on the imminent historic UFC 300 card. In a recent media day appearance ahead of UFC 293, he envisioned to fight on the card alongside teammate and friend, featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski. He also graciously suggested that 'The Great' should headline the event.

Adesanya also predicted that former double champion and combat sports icon, Conor McGregor, will try to get in on the act and feature on the blockbuster card.

“I’ve been a fan of the sport for a long time and UFC 300, I’m gonna touch that because I know I’m not gonna hit UFC 400. So I’m definitely gonna hit UFC 300. That’s one I’m going to be part of. And Alex Volkanovski as well. I’ll call headline for Alex Volkanovski, like that’s my dog. But yeah, if he doesn’t fight, I’ll headline it. And I’m sure there’s other people as well. Conor will probably try and jump in there cause he’s a superstar and he will just get whatever he wants. But yeah, we’ll see.”

Check out Adesanya's full comments below [29:45]:

Israel Adesanya promises to take Sean Strickland's comments about his morals personally

Israel Adesanya is set to take on Sean Strickland in a middleweight championship bout in the main event of UFC 293. The two will square off on September 9 in Sydney, Australia.

Ahead of the fight, Sean Strickland has continued to trash talk Adesanya by highlighting his time in China. Adesanya addressed the comments and dismissed being bothered by them, however, he singled out a questioning of his morals as something he would take personally.

In a media appearance, he said:

"Only thing he said was one clip someone sent to me and he’s questioning my morals and I was like, ‘you’ve never even had a conversation with me and you’re questioning…’ So that one is one, I’m doing a Michael Jordan, I’m taking that one personally, so I can use that against him. But everything else I don’t care.”

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments on media day below [2:51:30]: