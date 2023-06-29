Israel Adesanya seemingly takes a sarcastic dig at Chael Sonnen for spreading Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk UFC 300 rumors

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has taken a sarcastic dig at Chael Sonnen for spreading rumors about Mark Zuckerberg fighting Elon Musk at UFC 300.

Over the past week, the internet has been flooded with speculations surrounding an MMA fight between the two tech giants. This started when Musk suggested that he would be down for a cage fight against Zuckerberg while reacting to a fan's tweet.

Later, UFC president Dana White reacted to the same and claimed that he has had conversations with both Zuckerberg and Musk and they want to make the fight happen. Moreover, former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen jumped on the bandwagon recently and claimed that the Meta CEO called him and stated that he has agreed to fight the founder of Tesla at UFC 300. He said:

"Zuckerberg contacts me because he saw your tweet that I'm coming on. Zuckerberg has told me that he has agreed to fight Elon Musk at UFC 300, and it was a very big deal."

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman

#TheMMAHour Chael says Mark Zuckerberg called him and told him he agreed to fight Elon Musk at UFC 300. Chael says Mark Zuckerberg called him and told him he agreed to fight Elon Musk at UFC 300.#TheMMAHour https://t.co/pKdteR9q8c

Reacting to the same, Israel Adesanya seemingly took a sarcastic dig at Chael Sonnen with his recent tweet. He said:

"Me three."

Former UFC referee claims Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg won't break any PPV records

While fans around the world are eager to see Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg enter the octagon, former UFC referee John McCarthy does not seem to be a big fan of the fantasy matchup.

During a recent episode of his podcast, WEIGHING IN, John McCarthy spoke about how this fight does not make any sense. The former UFC referee also lashed out at Dana White for trying to embarrass the sport by pushing for this fight.

While further claiming that Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg won't break any pay-per-view records contrary to what the UFC president believes, John McCarthy said:

"Mark Zuckerberg taking a punch in the face. How do you think he's gonna react? I don't give a sh*t if you're training with people, you can't. It takes time to learn how to freaking take a shot."

He added:

"It is an embarrassment that Dana would say that he's gonna do it. It's a joke, stop! I'm not saying I don't it would get attention, it's not gonna break any PPV f***ing records."

Catch John McCarthy's comments below:

Poll : 0 votes