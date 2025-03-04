Israel Adesanya shares four-word reaction after seemingly getting his $350,000 worth Kurama-themed McLaren 720S customized again

Former UFC middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya has shared a four-word reaction after modifying his Kurama-themed McLaren 720S once again. 'The Last Stylebender's' garage boasts several top quality vehicles.

In 2019, Israel Adesanya became the undisputed UFC middleweight champion by dethroning Robert Whittaker at UFC 243. That same year, Adesanya purchased the McLaren 720S Spider.

Outside the octagon, 'The Last Stylebender' is an anime fan and has named his aforementioned supercar 'Kurama.' For the uninitiated, in the Japanese manga 'Naruto' 'Kurama' is the strongest amongst the nine tailed beasts.

In 2025, Adesanya has modified his supercar again. This time the mods are handled by a popular street artist named Matthew Te Paea. On Instagram, the artist revealed that modifications are ongoing and shared a picture on his story, tagging Adesanya and captioning it:

"Can't wait to Show the full version of this "Dream Project" A few challenges but nothing we can't overcome can't thank @stylebender enough for trusting in me Final Form!"

Te Paea also posted a picture with 'The Last Stylebender.'

Check out Matthew Te Paea's Instagram stories below:

Matthew Te Paea's Instagram stories [Screenshots courtesy: @mattybro_art on Instagram]

Adesanya also shared a picture of his supercar on Instagram story and captioned it:

"In my own lane."

Check out Israel Adesanya's four-word reaction below:

Israel Adesanya's Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @stylebender on Instagram]

When Israel Adesanya revealed the reason for naming his McLaren 720S Spider 'Kurama'

In a previous interview with GQ sports, Israel Adesanya explained why he named his car 'Kurama.' According to the UFC fighter, the car is a “spitting image” of the demon fox.

He said:

"The car itself looks like a spitting image of Kurama, the nine-tail demon fox, from the series 'Naruto'. So, it was meant to be. That was my tilt beast. I named it Kurama as well. And that set me back about half a million."

Check out Adesanya's comments below (5:30):

