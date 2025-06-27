Israel Adesanya shares intriguing theory about Jon Jones' retirement: "The kids call it rage baiting"

Israel Adesanya recently discussed Jon Jones' retirement. Adesanya suggested that Jones might be generating hype for a potential return fight against Tom Aspinall, especially considering the financial incentives.

On June 21, 'Bones' officially announced his retirement through a post on X, which left many frustrated as they had hoped for a title unification bout between him and Aspinall. While some criticized Jones for choosing to retire, 'The Last Stylebender' believes that the New York native will ultimately make a comeback.

While discussing the topic in an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Adesanya said:

"I think [Jones] will come back. It's just a drama of it... I had a look [at Jones' tweets] and I was just like, 'He's coming back.' This is all just what do they call it now? The kids call it rage baiting. It's working."

He added:

"I think he'll fight Tom [Aspinall]. It's too much money. They offered him what $20-30 million, I heard. I think he'll come back. It'll even be bigger by the time he comes back 'cause Tom would have had like two fights or three and built up his own legacy as well."

After Jones' retirement, the UFC named Aspinall as the new champion, who is intent on revitalizing the heavyweight division.

When Israel Adesanya opened up about training with Jon Jones

Israel Adesanya is currently on a three-fight losing streak, having been defeated by Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis, and Nassourdine Imavov. During a discussion on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, following his loss to Imavov, Adesanya was asked about the possibility of training with Jon Jones.

In response, 'The Last Stylebender' expressed his openness to the idea, saying:

"Definitely. It’s on the list. It’s on the list. With Jon [Jones], bruh, I know I can learn a lot. Long guy, his frames. I’ve watched him since UFC 92. The way he moves, I can pick his brain on some stuff. So definitely it’ll happen, but time."

