Israel Adesanya remains interested in fighting Darren Till despite latter's loss at Fight Island;  Till responds

In the final main event of UFC Fight Island 3, Darren Till and Robert Whittaker put together a brutal show for 5 rounds, with the latter coming out victorious via unanimous decision.

Given this was only Darren Till's second fight in the UFC Middleweight Division, the Liverpool based fighter certainly has a long way to go and in the past, we even saw him call out reigning UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya for a fight.

In response to Till's loss to Whittaker tonight, 'The Last Stylebender' took to Twitter and noted that he would still love to face the former, regardless of his loss to Whittaker on the night.

Adesanya noted that he would still be interested in fighting Till someday and claimed that his striking is beautiful. The Middleweight Champ lastly had a line of motivation for Till.

Here is what Israel Adesanya tweeted out:

I still wanna fight Till one day.

His striking is beautiful.

Stay up Darren!

🥺 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 26, 2020

Darren Till, as usual, was quick to respond to Israel Adesanya's tweet and sent out a post via his official Instagram handle. Till definitely seemed to be in good spirits despite the loss and even gave a shoutout to Robert Whittaker for the solid fight.

Darren Till's post-fight response:

Will we see Darren Till vs Israel Adesanya?

Darren Till vs Israel Adesanya is very much a possibility at this stage, despite Till being on the back of a loss to Rob Whittaker and Adesanya being on the verge of his next title defense against Paulo Costa.

'The Last Stylebender' will put his title on the line against Costa at UFC 253 and regardless of the outcome of that fight, the former could still end up facing Darren Till at some point in the future.

As for Till, we hope that he heals up properly following his war against Whittaker and gets back to his usual social media shenanigans and gets right back into Octagon action whenever he's good to go.