Israel Adesanya takes another dig at Auckland quarantine rules in a throwback to post-UFC 259 'microwave' tweets

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has taken another dig at the quarantine rules set at the Auckland hotel where he's residing.

ps: I got a microwave ☺️

I’m glad common sense prevailed at this hotel. Take notes Auckland quarantine. pic.twitter.com/4qmPy5egxt — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 19, 2021

The reason for this reaction by 'The Last Stylebender' is that during his last stay at the hotel after UFC 259, Adesanya was denied a microwave oven in his room by the hotel authorities.

Hotel staff cited a potential fire hazard as the official reason for the action. The middleweight champion then took to Twitter to vent his frustration caused by the incident.

Legit one of the dumbest rules of these quarantine hotels is “no microwaves allowed”. Why? Cuz it’s a “FiRe hAZaRd”.

I could make a fire with 5 items in this room easy if I wanted to. But man Naija ingenuity prevails once again 😁 pic.twitter.com/RdMjDmT2Al — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) March 16, 2021

But now, it seems like things have gotten better for the New Zealander's quarantine stay. His current hotel seems to have provided the champ with a microwave oven.

Israel Adesanya pays tribute to his late friend Fau Vake at UFC 263

Israel Adesanya wore a hat and a mask for his walkout at the main event of UFC 263. 'The Last Stylebender' said that the costume was inspired by 'The Ghost of Tsushima' video game and his late friend and training partner, Fau Vake.

Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori in the main event via unanimous decision to retain the middleweight title, successfully making his third title defense.

In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, the 31-year-old dedicated his victory to Vake.

"One of our boys, one of the guys that was on his way up to the UFC got murdered. Let's not mince words. He got murdered by some thugs who are still walking around free...Fau Vake, I love you, man...This fight I dedicate to you, Fau." said Israel Adesanya.

Fau Vake was a 25-year-old kickboxer who died of injuries after being a victim of assault.

