"It feels like WrestleMania" - Israel Adesanya on what it feels like to headline International Fight Week at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya will be in the main event of the 10th International Fight Week. The week is officially underway and will last until July 3. It will be celebrated with multiple events taking place throughout Las Vegas, including in the Las Vegas Convention Center (South Hall) and T-Mobile Arena.

It's natural for UFC fighters to be pumped up, and Israel Adesanya is more than ready. Recently, 'The Last Stylebender' admitted that being on the fight card during International Fight Week makes him feel like a part of WrestleMania.

Adesanya is scheduled for a pay-per-view bout against 'The Killa Gorilla' Jared Connonier at UFC 276. Speaking on his Freestylebender channel, the champ expressed what it means to him. 'The Last Stylebender' also expressed what it means to him personally, and admitted that before his fight, he was feeling all the emotions and doing his best at the event.

"I feel like this is a new level because I'm headlining a pay-per-view on International Fight Week. I love it because it feels like WrestleMania. It feels like something big, like a bigger event than the rest. You can tell by the way they stack the card. And, yeah, it's gonna be something spectacular. I'm already feeling the feels"

Israel Adesanya takes his fight with Jared Cannonier "personal"

Two of the best middleweights will lock horns at UFC 276 inside the octagon. However, the middleweight champion was more than willing to finish 'The Killa Gorilla' during the bout.

Before the two men could fight, they had a social media altercation. Cannonier took to his Instagram to make fun of Adesanya using a photo of Jan Blachowicz. The champ then spoke on his YouTube channel and noted that he was making the same mistake as Robert Whittaker, making fun of him.

"He's [Jared Connonier] made the same mistake that Rob[ert Whittaker] made in the first fight. Rob made some stupid meme and posted and I was like, 'Why you talking sh*t? You never ever talk sh*t.'"

Luckily, the fight fans won't have to wait any longer. The two athletes will face each other this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

