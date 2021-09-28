Watch: Israel Adesanya tucks his chin and jumps in excitement watching Alexander Volkanovski defend Brian Ortega's submission attempts at UFC 266

Israel Adesanya was elated to see his City Kickboxing teammate Alexander Volkanovski put on a show in the main event of UFC 266. In a recently released video on Adesanya's YouTube channel, the middleweight champ can be seen jumping in excitement while watching Volkanovski defend Brian Ortega's submission attempts at UFC 266.

Check out Adesanya's reaction to the UFC 266 main event below:

Adesanya clearly looked concerned for his teammate when Ortega first locked in a guillotine choke and, later, a triangle choke. Sitting at home, Adesanya screamed instructions at Volkanovski.

"No, get the f**k out of here. Fight, fight Volko, please. Fight Volko, chin down, come on Volk, come on," Israel Adesanya said as Volkanovski tried to maneuver his way out of the guillotine choke.

To Izzy's joy, the featherweight champ incredibly recovered on both occasions and went on to win the fight via unanimous decision.

Alexander Volkanovski's 'pressure' put Israel Adesanya on the back foot during sparring sessions

Alexander Volkanovski once claimed that he put Adesanya on the back foot during sparring sessions. 'The Great' said that the pressure he applies on opponents is on another level. He also said that his foes can't fathom the intensity unless they're locked in a cage with him.

“I believe my pressure, when I use it, my pressure’s on a whole ‘nother level that not many people in the world have felt. Izzy, Israel Adesanya said himself that I’m half his size and when we’re sparring, he realizes this guy is pressuring me, getting me on the backfoot. ‘Wait a minute, this guy is half my size, I can’t let that happen.’ So he stands his ground. Before he knows it, he’s on the backfoot worrying about what I’m doing... That’s something that you don’t understand until I’m standing in front of you,” Volkanovski said.

Check out the sparring session between Izzy and Volk below:

