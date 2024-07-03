Israel Adesanya urges UFC brass to let Dan Hooker compete on upcoming Perth fight card: "It's atrocious he's not even here"

Israel Adesanya has called on UFC executives to allow Dan Hooker to compete on the upcoming Perth fight card. The pay-per-view event known as UFC 305 will take place at the RAC Arena on Aug. 17 in Perth, Australia.

Hooker has not competed in the octagon for almost a year since breaking his arm during his split decision victory over Jalin Turner at UFC 290 last July. Less than two weeks before his clash against Bobby Green at UFC on ESPN 52 in Dec. 2023, 'The Hangman' was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Now that he is fully fit, Hooker is excited to make his octagon return. But the Kiwi might have trouble finding the right opponent given that several of the top 10 in the lightweight division are either already booked or have just finished a fight. However, it looks like the 34-year-old might get a slot at the Perth fight card as he gets support from his teammate.

At the UFC 305 media day, Adesanya asked UFC’s top brass including CEO Dana White to let Hooker fight at the stacked UFC 305 event.

''Dan Hooker needs to fight on this card. It’s atrocious that he is not even here right now. I have been trying to get him to come here, but he was in Sydney last week. He needs to fight on this card. He will fight anybody.''

He added:

''So please, if you want to see this card get stacked even more, put on ‘The Hangman’ Hooker.Hey man, Dana doesn’t really give a f**k, he just wants the fight. He’s not here right now, so I will just speak for him. Whoever is watching: Sean, Hunter, Dana, Mick, please put Dan Hooker on this card”

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

Dan Hooker wishes to compete at UFC 305 alongside Israel Adesanya

Dan Hooker recently expressed his desire to compete alongside his teammates Israel Adesanya and Kai Kara-France at UFC 305 which will take place next month in Perth Australia.

It is unclear who Hooker will face while Adesanya competes against Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight belt and Kara-France takes on Steve Erceg.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports New Zealand, the No. 11-ranked lightweight said:

''We'll be in Perth, with the boys. I think, yeah, from looking around the gym. Obviously, there's talks that Israel [Adesanya] - it will be myself, Israel and Kai [Kara-France] coming up at UFC Perth so yeah, I've got my eyes on Perth.''

