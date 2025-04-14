Israel Adesanya urges UFC to hand Kamaru Usman a mic after slick live analysis of Jean Silva vs. Bryce Mitchell

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was sitting alongside Kamaru Usman at UFC 314. Adesanya urged the UFC to give Usman a mic after he predicted that Bryce Mitchell would go to sleep against Jean Silva.

Usman hasn't fought since his loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294. It's been over a year since 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has competed, and he has dedicated his time to analyzing fighters and recovering himself.

During the fight between Silva and Mitchell, Usman gave his live analysis and asserted that Mitchell was giving Silva the power edge, and if he didn't correct it, he would go to sleep. Silva ended up knocking down Mitchell and put him to sleep with a ninja choke. Usman said:

"Jean is doing very well here, controlling the distance. Bryce Mitchell has to do something. He has started to give that power edge to Silva and might go to sleep."

Posting the clip of Usman on his Instagram page FREESTYLEBENDER, Adesanya wrote:

"Marty would be great on UFC commentary 🎙️"

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

Israel Adesanya catches up with Alexander Volkanovski following win at UFC 314

Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski have trained together for a long time. Both fighters have joined each other's training camps in the past and have supported each other in tough times.

Volkanovski defeated Diego Lopes in the main event of UFC 314 and became a two-time featherweight champion. 'The Great' was coming off two back-to-back knockout losses and put in an impressive performance to recapture gold.

Adesanya also reclaimed the middleweight title from Alex Pereira in Miami, Florida, and now Volkanovski has done the same. The Australian became the first-ever fighter to win the UFC championship in the 155-pound division or below over the age of 35.

Volkanovski and Adesanya met backstage at UFC 314 and shared a wholesome moment, which was uploaded by the official UFC account on Instagram.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya's backstage moment below:

