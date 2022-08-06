Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira: Which fighter had the better record in Glory Kickboxing?

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira are finally set to clash under MMA rules, with the two former kickboxers scheduled to meet at UFC 281 as confirmed earlier this week. Both fighters had amazing kickboxing careers, but the Brazilian got the better of Adesanya twice, which has been well documented since Pereira joined the UFC.

Many have speculated how the bout will fare under MMA rules. As mentioned, both Pereira and Adesanya had great kickboxing careers, but the Brazilian clearly has a better record in Glory Kickboxing.

'The Last Stylebender' only managed to amass a Glory Kickboxing record of two wins and two losses, with none of his victories coming via knockout. Meanwhile, 'Poatan' managed to accumulate an impressive 12 wins and just four losses in his Glory bouts, with eight of his victories coming via KO/TKO.

Pereira was clearly much more clinical in the Singapore-based promotion, with many of his bouts finishing via knockout or technical knockout. 'Poatan' famously knocked out the UFC middleweight champion during their second fight in 2017, which has created an interesting storyline for their upcoming bout.

Watch 'Poatan' knock out Adesanya here:

Who was the first fighter to beat Israel Adesanya in professional MMA?

Israel Adesanya made his professional MMA debut in 2012 and remained unbeaten until 2021. The current UFC middleweight champion attempted to make the jump up in weight class and challenge Jan Błachowicz for his light heavyweight title.

However, the Nigerian-born failed in his attempt to become a two-weight world champion in the UFC and lost to the Polish fighter via unanimous decision.

After the loss, Adesanya returned to the middleweight division and winning ways, beating all three of his next opponents via decision. 'The Last Stylebender' managed to get the better of Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier in consecutive fights.

However, due to a lack of finishes in his recent contests, Israel Adesanya's bouts have been labeled by some fans as boring. Still, there's a great chance that his fight against his former foe, Alex Pereira, will be a fiery bout. The likelihood is that the contest will end before the fifth round, given the history between the two.

