Israel Adesanya doesn't want to rush to get a fight against Jon Jones; Reveals his plan to move forward

Israel Adesanya has had a rivalry with Jon Jones for a while now - one that primarily built up over a series of tweets aimed at each other. Israel Adesanya has made it no secret that he wants to fight Jon Jones eventually, but for now, his immediate goal is to create a legacy at Middleweight.

Few men have run through the Middleweight division the way Israel Adesanya has. It's even more impressive when taking into account the level of competition that he's faced.

Israel Adesanya has Paulo Costa ahead of him at UFC 253, but he stated in a virtual press conference (via MMA Junkie) that facing Jon Jones is part of his plan:

“I still have that in mind, it’s still part of my plan,” Adesanya told MMA Junkie at a virtual press conference Thursday promoting his title defense against Paulo Costa at UFC 253. “But let me ask you this, how many years has Jon Jones been in the UFC? And he only just moved up in weight, right?

Making a good point about Jon Jones' late move to Heavyweight, Israel Adesanya asked what the reasoning was for him to move up weight classes. He stated his intention to defend his title and create a legacy:

“So why would he or anyone else expect me to move up in weight when I just got the belt rather than defend my belt like he has and create a legacy before jumping up in weight? So I’m sticking to my plan. I’m never going to let anyone make me fold or make me make a move ahead of schedule. I’m sticking to my plan.”

When would the right time be for an Israel Adesanya-Jon Jones fight?

Dana White stated interest in putting together an Israel Adesanya-Jon Jones fight, but given their current career trajectories, it doesn't seem like a clash in 2021 seems realistic. Jon Jones will most likely fight for the Heavyweight title next while Israel Adesanya will be busy in the Middleweight division if he continues to defend the title successfully.