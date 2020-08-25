UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya is currently in preparation for his next defense of the 185-lb championship which will be against Paulo Costa, who could prove to be The Last Stylebender's toughest match-up till date.

However, despite Costa being next in line for a shot at the Middleweight Title, Israel Adesanya hasn't forgotten about the other contenders in the Middleweight Division, one of them being Englishman Darren Till.

Israel Adesanya wants Darren Till at the O2 or Wimbledon

While speaking to Submission Radio recently, the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion teased a potential fight against Darren Till in the future, claiming that he wants to fight 'The Gorilla' at the O2 Arena or at the Wimbledon.

Israel Adesanya first addressed the upcoming fight between Jared Cannonier and Robert Whittaker. The Last Stylebender claimed that he hopes that The Killa Gorilla beats the former Middleweight Champion, as Adesanya would rather prefer facing a new challenger instead of rematching Whittaker, whom he initially beat to win the Middleweight strap. (H/T: BJ Penn)

"I hope Cannonier beats Robert, cause I want a new body,” Adesanya said. “Jack Hermansson, I don’t really mind too much. But I’d like Darren to get that one done, but he didn’t really get it done [in his last fight] against Robert. It was a good fight, close fight, but I think maybe the takedowns gave it to Robert. Who knows. But yeah, the Jack Hermansson and Darren Till fight, I don’t really mind. But Cannonier, I hope Cannonier whoops his ass. I want to fight that guy, I like him."

The Last Stylebender further noted that he would be interested in fighting either Darren Till and even Jack Hermansson. The two men are scheduled to fight on 5th December in the main event bout of their card.

"Same with Darren. But also Jack Hermansson I’d like to fight, but I really want to fight Darren one day in the O2 or in Wimbledon. That would be a good excuse to go to England. Go sip some tea and crumpets.”- added Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa will collide at UFC 253, which takes place on the 26th of September, 2020.