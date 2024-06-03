Israeli MMA fighter Haim Gozali claims he received murder threats from Khamzat Chimaev and Khabib Nurmagomedov's associates

Israeli MMA fighter Haim Gozali has reignited controversy by claiming he received death threats, following a series of social media posts targeting prominent Muslim fighters.

Last year, Gozali sparked outrage by posting an image of a missile with the names of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Khamzat Chimaev, and Belal Muhammad inscribed on it. He repeated this tactic with celebrities like Kanye West and Jake Shields. These posts coincided with the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, raising tensions within the MMA community.

Now, Gozali alleges an attempted murder in Ukraine, claiming it stemmed from the social media controversy. In a lengthy Instagram post, he detailed receiving threats from figures including Chimaev, Nurmagomedov's associates, and several other fighters and personalities.

"Since I've published names of Muslim-anti-Semitic UFC fighters I've received tens of thousands of murder threats.... There are a lot of famous people, I can think they sent me an assassin. 1. Khamzat Chimaev (send me an explicit murder threat on Instagram). 2. Jack Shields (Anti-Semitic who regularly incited against israel and Jews and mainly against me). 3. Khabib Normgomedov and the 40 Degastans (I received murder threats from everyone connected to him, coaches and fighters who signed by him, even from the dwarf Laila Hasbula Magumdov)."

Gozali further claims local authorities are covering up the incident. He expressed frustration with Ukrainian authorities, alleging a lack of investigation and evidence collection. He claims they confiscated his phone and pressured him to leave the country.

"I'm trying to get the security cam footage to show what happened there. In my opinion, the local police are trying to cover up the issue. I haven't encountered a similar case yet that victims of an attempted murder are not investigated, they don't collect evidence from them, they take their cell phones and scare them to the border of the country."

It's important to note that these are Gozali's claims, and there is currently no independent verification of his accusations.