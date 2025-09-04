"It is 100% wrong" - Former UFC star rips into boxing promotions using retired MMA fighters after Luke Rockhold's KO

In light of Luke Rockhold's knockout loss at Misfits 22, UFC analyst Din Thomas appeared on Daniel Cormier's YouTube channel, where the two slammed boxing promotions for using retired MMA fighters for their benefit.

Rockhold enjoyed a lustrous career in combat sports, holding both the Strikeforce and the UFC middleweight championships. He retired after suffering a decision loss against Paulo Costa in 2022, but later made a return in the boxing landscape.

Till and Rockhold clashed in the main event on the Misfits 22 card. The bout did not go to plan for the 40-year-old as he suffered multiple knockdowns throughout the bout and was eventually knocked out in Round 3.

Cormier has accused boxing promotions of using the stardom of high-profile retired MMA fighters for their personal gain. He stated:

"These companies want to build off the name, Din. They want to build off what he did in his career and use him as a springboard."

Thomas affirmed Cormier's statements and added:

"What they are doing to these retired MMA guys is exploitative and absolutely wrong. Taking advantage of their names and their legacy, and what they've created inside the octagon. Now they're using these guys as springboards for their own organizations, and it is 100% wrong."

Check out Daniel Cormier and Din Thomas' comments below (8:30):

Luke Rockhold weighs in on heated altercation with Dillon Danis

Luke Rockhold has broken his silence on his altercation with Dillon Danis, which took place near the elevator area during the lead-up to the Misfits 22 event.

Danis had previously claimed that he had knocked Rockhold out. However, the latter contradicted Danis' claims by stating that he made Danis pay for igniting the confrontation.

"He walked out of the elevator, [and] I walked in. He f*cking talked his sh*t, and he got clapped."

