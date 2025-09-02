“He got clapped!” - Luke Rockhold breaks silence on heated Dillon Danis altercation in elevator

Luke Rockhold has given his version of the elevator incident with Dillon Danis that took place in the lead-up to Misfits Boxing 22. The former UFC middleweight champion said Danis sparked the confrontation near the hotel elevators and ended up on the wrong side of the exchange.Rockhold’s comments contradicted Danis’s earlier claim that he had knocked him out. According to Rockhold, the encounter was short but physical. He said:&quot;He walked out of the elevator, [and] I walked in. He f*cking talked his sh*t, and he got clapped.&quot;Check out Luke Rockhold's comments below:While video footage has not surfaced, online photos showed bruising on Rockhold’s back, which Danis reposted with mocking remarks. As for their fights, Danis competed in the first-ever Misfits MMA bout, facing Warren Spencer for the inaugural Misfits MMA light heavyweight championship. Danis won the fight via submission in just 15 seconds of the first round.Rockhold competed in the main event in a boxing match against Darren Till for the Misfits bridgerweight title. Rockhold lost the fight via knockout in the third round.Dillon Danis reveals excitement over Luke Rockhold’s knockout lossDillon Danis did not hide his satisfaction after watching Luke Rockhold suffer a knockout defeat at Misfits Boxing 22. The two had a heated build-up to the event that reportedly included a tense elevator altercation.Danis opened the card by securing a rapid submission win, while Rockhold was stopped in the third round by Darren Till. The knockout left Rockhold stretched out against the ropes.Danis used the post-fight press conference to celebrate both his victory and Rockhold’s crushing loss. He said:“I was so happy he [Till] put him out like that because Luke is a f*cking dirt bag. I don’t know if you guys know Luke personally, but he’s a scumbag, and I’m so happy he went out like that. I weakened his jaw a little yesterday, but Till’s left hand put him out. The way he was laying on the ropes, it’s ‘Fuck you, man.'”He added:“He’s an egomaniac. I hit him with a couple of lines, and his ego couldn’t handle it. I weakened his jaw a little bit, and Till just finished him off. I was so happy to see that.”