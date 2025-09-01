Former UFC star believes Jake Paul will “run from Darren Till” after brutal KO of Luke Rockhold at Misfits 22: "Until he can’t run anymore"

A former UFC middleweight contender believes he has seen enough to believe Jake Paul would look for the exits if Darren Till ever stood across from him in the boxing ring.Derek Brunson shared his view after Till’s knockout win against Luke Rockhold at Misfits Boxing 22. For Brunson, who fought Till in the UFC, there is little doubt that Paul would find it hard to engage with a man who still carries a proper striking pedigree. Brunson took to X and wrote:&quot;Good lawdddd. Yeah, Jake Paul is going to run from Darren Till, until he can’t run anymore!&quot;Check out Derek Brunson's X post below:Till’s move into boxing has already produced a perfect start. He now sits at 3-0, with two stoppage wins backing his claim that he has adapted quickly to the new discipline.Paul has put together a strong resume in boxing, sitting at 12-1 with seven knockouts. He has made a living facing former MMA fighters and picking them apart with a mix of discipline and size. His only blemish remains a split decision loss to Tommy Fury in 2023.Darren Till claims Jake Paul will not accept a fight against himDarren Till has made it clear he is not about to waste his energy chasing a Jake Paul fight. The Liverpudlian secured the Misfits bridgerweight title with his dominant knockout of Luke Rockhold and immediately addressed the idea of facing Paul.In his view, the YouTuber-turned-boxer will not take the risk, and Till sees no point in campaigning for something he believes is not realistic. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Till said:“I don’t think I’m getting Jake Paul. I’m being a realist. Jake Paul’s not taking the fight... Seriously, do you guys think he would take the fight? Because I’ll campaign for it right now if I see you nodding and say, 'Yeah!' I’ll ask for it, but I just don’t think he’s going to take it.&quot;He added:“I’m not going to sit here and beg for a fight I’m not going to get. He’s a bigger star on a bigger trajectory. Why am I going to sit here and waste my breath and waste my time? He’s not taking it right now, so I won’t call for it. Andrew Tate won’t take it, Mike Perry, Jorge Masvidal, none of them want to take it. That’s the truth! … No one wants to fight!”