"Rival, not enemy " - Fans react as Luke Rockhold links up with Darren Till for a beer following KO loss at Misfits 22

Darren Till and Luke Rockhold entered Misfits Boxing 22 with heated words and a tense build-up. However, they squashed the beef with a handshake and a beer after the fight.The pre-fight story was dominated by heated exchanges during the press conferences. Both men traded verbal barbs in the lead-up and even engaged in a scuffle during the final media event.Rockhold started strong in the fight with stiff jabs and showed patience in the opening round. That control vanished in the final seconds of the frame as Till landed a clean left hand that sent Rockhold to the canvas. The American looked disoriented, even walking to the wrong corner.In the second round, Till pressed forward with steady aggression, and by the third, he had Rockhold pinned on the ropes. A series of punches opened the door for another brutal left hand that ended the fight.Following the loss, Rockhold posted a picture of himself and Till sharing a beer, and captioned the Instagram post:&quot;Sh*t happens, it’s all love @darrentill2.0 All the best to you, brother.&quot;Check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral fans commented on the post, where one fan wrote:&quot;It's rival, not enemies I guess.&quot;Other fans wrote:&quot;True athletes leave it all in the ring … or on the field or on the ice. Much love to both of you, awesome athletes.&quot;&quot;Who thought they weren’t just trying to sell a fight?&quot;&quot;One thing I love about pro fighting is the pic of these dudes ripping beers after.&quot;&quot;You’re taking too much head trauma at your age, Luke. Always been a fan, but you should stop.&quot;&quot;Stop fighting, please preserve your health.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Darren Till and Luke Rockhold share a beer after the fight. [Screenshots courtesy: @lukerockhold on Instagram]