"It was always going to be tall ask" - Alexander Volkanovski reflects on his decision to fight Islam Makhachev on 11 days' notice

Many criticized Alexander Volkanovski's decision to take a fight against reigning lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, on short notice.

Makhachev, who had beaten Volkanovski once, albeit in a very close fight, was scheduled to face Charles Oliveira at UFC 294. An injury Oliveira sustained in training camp forced him out of the fight, and Volkanovski stepped in on 11 days' notice to move up in weight and take on Makhachev.

Unfortunately for 'The Great,' he was finished by Makhachev in the first round. Makhachev landed a head kick and followed up with punches, prompting the referee to end the contest.

Alexander Volkanovski recently caught up with Megan Olivi for an interview and was asked what went into the decision to accept the fight. He said:

"Trying to weigh it up, for me, I'm pretty game and I'm always going to believe in myself. It was always going to be a tall ask, I knew that. You gotta know, better camps and things like that do make things easier, but I still look at it like this could happen, in terms of the different ways of winning, and this can be done. And if it can be done, I gotta do it. Even if the percentages are gonna be a bit lower, I'll chase that. I think I can move up multiple divisions and I believe I can beat some high level guys at these much higher divisions."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's interview with Megan Olivi here (1:00 for his comments):

Alexander Volkanovski says his goal is to "embarrass" Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski is set to face Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 298, which will take place on Feb. 17, 2024, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. He will attempt to make the sixth defense of his reign at featherweight and get back in the win column following his brutal knockout loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, Volkanovski added that his goal for this fight wasn't just to get the victory. He said:

"Look, my goal isn't just winning. I wanna go out there, I'm saying I want to embarass this bloke, you know. It's not that I'm trying to embarass him, but what I'm planning on doing, I want him to realize that there are levels. I want him to be like oh wow, I'm nowhere near this level, which is going to be very embarassing after all the talk he has been doing." [h/t - Championship Rounds]

Check out the clip here:

