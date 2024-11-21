"It should be the best Thongpoon" - Danial Williams expects a war against win-hungry Thongpoon

Three-sport ONE Championship athlete Danial Williams foresees an all-new version of Thongpoon PK Saenchai to face him at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

'Mini T' exclusively told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I think it needs to be. And I think it will be his best performance yet. Because you learn a lot from a loss, he probably now knows that he needs to change his style, what he needs to be training or focusing on a lot more, and he knows he needs to get back into that win column. So yeah, it should be the best Thongpoon. At least that's what I'm hoping for."

Trending

Williams has backed up his words about taking losses as an opportunity to improve by snapping his four-fight losing streak with a unanimous decision win against Banma Duoji this past October under MMA rules.

While he enjoys all-out brawls, the Thai-Australian leaned on his immense fight IQ to repeatedly break through Banma's stout defense and land his power shots.

Danial Williams shares his goal for ONE Fight Night 26

Danial Williams would love nothing more than to beat Thongpoon at ONE Fight Night 26, but he believes he must do so while entertaining the fans.

The 31-year-old said in another exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"The fans must be the real winners. You got to be entertaining and that's how you get another fight. You got to show them you have the skills, the heart, and the ability to put on a show. That's why for me, I've always wanted to bring entertainment, which is why you can always expect an entertaining fight from me regardless of what's in there."

ONE Fight Night 26 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback