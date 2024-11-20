"The fans must be the real winners" - Entertaining Danial Williams vows to put on another trademark display vs. Thongpoon

During his time in ONE Championship, Danial Williams has shown his ability to compete in three different rulesets. Fortunately for the fans, it doesn't matter whether it's MMA, Muay Thai, or kickboxing, they know what to expect from 'Mini T'.

Ever since his ONE debut when he faced off with Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Williams has been known as an all-action fighter who always brings excitement when he makes the walk.

He believes that this showmanship comes naturally to him because of his approach and fighting style, which produces entertainment for the fans who are always happy to see him back in action.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 26, Danial Williams spoke about his do-or-die mentality:

"The fans must be the real winners. You got to be entertaining and that's how you get another fight. You got to show them you have the skills, the heart, and the ability to put on a show. That's why for me, I've always wanted to bring entertainment, which is why you can always expect an entertaining fight from me regardless of what's in there."

Danial Williams has drawn the perfect opponent for this

Danial Williams is always wanting to test himself at the highest level and he's been given the opportunity to do that in ONE Championship.

Though he's competed in some incredibly high-level contests against the likes of Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Jonathan Di Bella, his next bout is sure to be a fire fight.

On Dec. 6 inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium, he faces Thongpoon in what could be a matter of whichever gunslinger hits the target first.

Both men are known for bringing the action so the fans should be in for a treat when their exciting styles collide next month.

