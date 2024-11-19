"It's just going to be quite electric" - Danial Williams anticipating a barnburner vs Thongpoon at ONE Fight Night 26

'Mini T' Danial Williams never fails to pack excitement into his assignments on the global stage of ONE Championship, and he promises the same when he returns at ONE Fight Night 26.

The Australian-Thai fighter switched back to Muay Thai in a strawweight tussle against Thongpoon PK Saenchai on December 6, looking to end his year with back-to-back wins.

After opening his 2024 account with a unanimous decision loss to Filipino warrior Lito Adiwang in February, 'Mini T' underwent a career resurgence before dishing out a trademark display against Banma Duoji at ONE Fight Night 25 in October.

Looking to ride off his momentum from there, Danial Williams had this to say on his upcoming contest against Thongpoon in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA last week.

The 31-year-old said:

"I think it's a good, exciting match. Good for the fans. And we both love throwing, we both love fighting, and it's just going to be points in the fight where it's just going to be quite electric."

After all, there is no other way that the striking specialist would love to have it.

The three-sport warrior has been entangled in plenty of scraps inside the Circle. In victory or defeat, Williams is always game to throw down against anyone standing across from him.

From the likes of Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Jonathan Di Bella, the Perth native has tested himself against the very best in the business, and his willingness to trade leather and make every fight entertaining has made him a fan favorite over the past three years.

Danial Williams believes Thongpoon and him can knock each other out

In Thongpoon, the Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA representative knows he'll have his hands full come ONE Fight Night 26.

Addressing Thongpooon's knockout power in the same interview, Danial Williams added:

"He connects on your chin, and you're going to sleep. So that really makes this fight interesting."

Still, he refuses to count out his own strengths that he will bring to the ring against the ONE Friday Fights graduate.

He continued:

"Whoever lands first. You know what's going to happen."

ONE Fight Night 26 will be available for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.

