"He connects, you're going to sleep" - Danial Williams well-aware of Thongpoon's power ahead of ONE Fight Night 26

Long-time fans of ONE Championship know that they're in for an entertaining watch when Danial Williams is making the walk.

Whether he's competing in MMA, Muay Thai, or kickboxing, the triple threat of 'Mini T' never fails to put on a show when he's in action.

At ONE Fight Night 26, Williams returns to the strawweight Muay Thai division where he draws an opponent that is also known for being a must-watch on TV.

Thongpoon PK Saenchai is another striker who has built a reputation for leaving it all out there and putting on a show for his supporters every time.

The two men will clash at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Dec. 6 in what is sure to be a firefight for the entire duration.

Though Williams never backs down from a brawl when the going gets tough, he knows that he can't afford to be reckless in this match-up.

Results may not have gone the way of his next opponent in recent times but when he first arrived in ONE, Thongpoon earned four consecutive wins (with a draw in between) with three of them coming via a first-round knockout.

Danial Williams told Sportskeeda MMA in a recent exclusive interview that he's not overlooking the danger factor in this fight:

"Yeah, he has knockout power. He connects on your chin and you're going to sleep. So that really makes this fight interesting. Whoever lands first. You know what's going to happen."

Danial Williams knows not to get drawn into a brawl

Though Danial Williams is another contender who can thrive in the chaos, he's also found himself in many fights where he's better off being reserved and strategic.

Wading into the fire against Thongpoon means throwing caution to the wind and though 'Mini T' has this do-or-die mentality in his back pocket if he needs it, he needs to be switched on in this fight.

At the elite level of Muay Thai, one split-second decision can make all the difference, especially when you have two seasoned competitors like Williams and Thongpoon throwing at one another at full pace.

