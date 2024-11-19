"He's a world champion for a reason" - Reece McLaren praises 'amazing' Jarred Brooks before they cross paths at ONE Fight Night 26

Reece McLaren has got nothing but respect for his upcoming opponent and his accomplishments in ONE Championship. That being said, the Australian competitor is out to defend his turf when he will return to action at ONE Fight Night 26 next month.

McLaren is a veteran contender in the flyweight division and has faced off with the very best that the division has to offer.

On Dec. 6, he will welcome a new elite martial artist to the weight class when the ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion, Jarred Brooks, makes his flyweight debut.

Given the careers that both men have had in ONE Championship, there's mutual respect between them but make no mistake about it, Brooks is coming to take out McLaren and make a statement at flyweight.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, McLaren spoke about his high estimations of Brooks and why that won't affect his will to win:

"Yeah, I think he's amazing. His wrestling is phenomenal. He wins, man. So I mean, come on. He's world champion for a reason. I applaud his skill set very, very, very well. I said to him. I respect your skill set, but stay in your division bro."

Reece McLaren has plenty to gain from this fight

Though he may not be taking on a fellow top contender in the flyweight division on Dec. 6, Reece McLaren still has a lot to gain from this fight after a win last time out.

Beating a world champion from the weight class below who has been incredibly successful during his time in ONE would be a huge win for him.

Brooks may not have a proven track record at flyweight but his only loss at strawweight was due to a disqualification.

'The Monkey God' might just be able to replicate this form at the higher weight class but we will find out at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

