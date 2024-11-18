Jarred Brooks eager to prove himself against ranked flyweight Reece McLaren - "I've watched about every one of his fights"

ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks could not hold back his enthusiasm about sharing the circle with flyweight MMA standout Reece McLaren at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a recent interview with The MMA Super Fan, Brooks gleefully mentioned:

"I'm super excited to just go against somebody of the prowess of Reece McLaren too, because I've watched about every one of his fights. He went against people like Bibiano Fernandes. And I love Bibiano, I'm a huge Bibiano Fernandes fan. He did well, too."

Brooks, who once held the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world championship, also hinted that he had scouted McLaren's style, saying:

"But at the same time, I do see a lot of holes in Reece McLaren's game that I can exploit and take advantage of at the end of the day."

The Mash Fight Team star is fresh off a first-round submission of fellow world-class wrestler Gustavo Balart this past August to claim 26 pounds of interim strawweight MMA gold.

Meanwhile, 'Lightning' eked out a split decision win over the hard-hitting Hu Yong at ONE Fight Night 22 this past May.

How Jarred Brooks might defeat Reece McLaren at ONE Fight Night 26?

Jarred Brooks is undoubtedly aware that Reece McLaren will look to utilize his Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) black belt pedigree by hunting for a first-round submission, which he has done three times in 10 wins under the ONE banner.

While Brooks possesses an elite-level ground game to counter McLaren's grappling, his vastly improved striking will be the difference-maker when he takes on the fourth-ranked ONE flyweight MMA competitor.

ONE Fight Night 26 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

