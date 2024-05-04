ONE Fight Night 22 results: Reece McLaren vs Hu Yong

Two of the best flyweight mixed martial artists in ONE Championship jockeyed for position at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video, as no.4-ranked 'Lightning' Reece McLaren of Australia took on no.5-ranked 'Wolf Warrior' Hu Yong of China.

The pivotal flyweight MMA contest took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday morning, May 4th.

Check out the action down below as well as the official result.

Round 1: Hu lands straight right hand in the first exchange. Hu gets warned by referee Herb Dean for protruding his fingers. Hu clips McLaren on the chin, hurts 'Lightning'. The Australian is trying desperately to bring the fight to the ground. McLaren shoots in for the double. McLaren gets the takedown, swiftly transitions to the back. Hu is able to shake him off. Right hand lands for McLaren. Hu lands another left hook that sends McLaren backpedalling. McLaren takes the back after a scramble. McLaren is looking for the rear-naked choke. Hu is able to escape to the feet, lands another thunderous left hook. McLaren showing his toughness by staying on his feet. McLaren ends the round with a combination.

Round 2: Hu lands a straight right, but looks more cautious of the takedown. McLaren is pressuring. Nice left hook lands for McLaren. Hu appears more defensive in this round. McLaren gets the body lock. McLaren takes Hu to the mat, but the Chinese fighter quickly gets back up. McLaren lands a right hand. McLaren gets the single leg takedown, lands in side control. McLaren goes for the armbar, but Hu slips out. McLaren putting together a couple of solid jabs. Hu looks exhausted as McLaren goes for another single to end the round. Close fight so far.

Round 3: Hu is on the backfoot, very cautious of another takedown. McLaren lands a left hook. After a strong first round, Hu can't land anything at the moment. McLaren connects with a combination. Hu is lacking the zip in his punches. McLaren continues to touch him up on the entries. McLaren takes the back again, trying to drag Hu to the mat. McLaren gets the double leg, but Hu gets back up. McLaren takes the back again with the body lock, goes for the inside leg trip. McLaren looking for the standing rear-naked choke. 15 seconds remaining in the fight. McLaren ends the round with ground and pound from the top.

ONE Fight Night 22 - Reece McLaren vs. Hu Yong official result

'Wolf Warrior' Hu Yong put in some good work in the first round, hurting 'Lightning' Reece McLaren on multiple occasions, but the Chinese fighter just failed to mount anything significant after that as the Australian veteran took control.

Reece McLaren defeates Hu Yong via split decision (MMA - flyweight)