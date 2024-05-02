"I'm one fight away" - Veteran Reece McLaren says he'll "smash everyone" on his way to coveted title shot

The ONE flyweight MMA world title has somehow eluded Reece McLaren.

A fixture in the world's largest martial arts organization since 2017, 'Lightning' has been on the winning and losing sides against the best fighters in the division.

At 32 years old, the Australian sparkplug says he's just hitting his prime. Ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video, McLaren said he'll do everything in his power to finally claim that evasive 26 pounds of gold.

The fourth-ranked flyweight MMA contender told ONE in an exclusive interview:

"Yeah, I always think I'm one fight away from [the world title shot]. Honestly, I'm trying not to think too much into it. I'm just taking it one fight at a time. Honestly, after changing camp, new year, so we're ready to just get in and smash everyone."

Reece McLaren has gone 3-2 in his last five outings and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Kairat Akhmetov last year. Then again, 'The Kazakh' popped for a banned substance after the fight, which left a bitter taste in McLaren's mouth.

The CBMT Traning Centre standout will get a chance to get back in the running this Friday at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. He'll go up against the streaking Hu Yong, who won his last three contests.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 22 free of charge as it happens live in US primetime.

Reece McLaren expecting a war against trigger-happy Hu Yong

With nine of his 16 career wins coming by submission, it's no secret that Reece McLaren does most of his damage on the ground.

However, the BJJ black belt never backs down from a brawl on the feet. McLaren knows his heavy-handed opponent 'Wolf Warrior' Hu Yong prefers to keep it standing and he will gladly give him the firefight he seeks.

'Lightning' said in a ONE interview:

"He looks like he's a great striker. He has a big right hand and swings for the fences. He's throwing the kitchen sink at you when he throws."