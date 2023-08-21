"It would be better than the Kardashians" - Fans call for reality show featuring Conor McGregor and family after wholesome post with kids

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, in which he can be seen enjoying some quality time with his family.

Fans couldn't resist offering heartwarming reactions to the wholesome post by the UFC superstar.

"There really needs to be a reality show on him and his family. It would b better than the Kardashians."

"Say you want about him, he’s achieved greatness & seems like a great father. All the best to Connor."

"Need a reality tv show or a short about the day of the MCgregors … ASAP."

McGregor lives with his fiancee, Dee Devlin, with whom he has three children. He is often seen in restaurants enjoying himself with his kids and partner. Devlin also manages his sports management company and serves as its director.

Conor McGregor awaits his return to the octagon, having not competed since losing to Dustin Poirier and injuring his leg in 2021 at UFC 264. He has remained involved in The Ultimate Fighter 31 as a coach opposite Michael Chandler on the work front, but their potential bout remains clouded by uncertainty.

Conor McGregor indicates that the chances of a 2023 return remain thin

Conor McGregor revealed his comeback plan while ringside for the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius boxing bout. He claimed to be facing Michael Chandler first, then Justin Gaethje, and then a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz. However, his potential December 16 return now seems unlikely.

McGregor posted voice notes on his Twitter account, indicating that the showdown between him and Chandler won't materialize before the end of this calendar year.

Initially, UFC 296 was expected to be the card on which 'The Notorious' would make his comeback. Beforehand, he needed to become a part of a drug testing pool managed by the organization's anti-doping partner, USADA, and spend six months in it, which he didn't do.

In one of his voice messages, McGregor said:

"I’m ready, yeah, I want in. I wanted the announcement, Dec. 16. I’ve given everything. It’s not going to happen. It doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. I thought we [confirmed it], but turns out, maybe it’s not so much. I don’t know."