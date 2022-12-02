Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Matheus Gabriel understands the massive opportunity on his hands after signing with ONE Championship.

The largest martial arts organization in the world is home to some of the best BJJ practitioners, including the likes of the Ruotolo brothers, Mikey Musumeci, and Danielle Kelly, among others.

In an interview with ONE, the 25-year-old shared what it means for him to join the promotion’s growing submission grappling scene:

“Signing with ONE Championship is an honor. Without a doubt, it is a big step in my career. ONE Championship is one of the biggest martial arts events in the world. Their grappling division is still new but already has big names like [Thomas Almeida] 'Buchecha', Garry Tonon, and the Ruotolo brothers."

Gabriel, who has 48 career wins in BJJ, is a veteran on the mats and has found success in both Gi and No-Gi iterations of the grappling-based martial art.

The IBJJF world champion will have a chance at gold in his first-ever appearance inside the circle against one of the brightest stars in the promotion.

The Checkmat representative will be challenging reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo. Their bout will go down on the main card of the stacked ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin this Friday, December 2 (US Primetime).

The high-stakes grappling affair will take place inside a packed Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. The event will air live and for free for existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.

After two sensational outings inside the circle, it’s easy to see why Ruotolo is the betting favorite heading into this match-up.

The 19-year-old phenom took out Shinya Aoki in his ONE debut and followed that up with heel-hooking Uali Kurzhev to claim the throne.

Gabriel, however, is eager to prove that he belongs on the biggest stage by shocking the world and upsetting Ruotolo.

Matheus Gabriel thanks his sponsors for helping out his family

Signing a deal with ONE Championship will no doubt open a lot more doors for a young and promising fighter like Matheus Gabriel.

Aside from his desire to be the best, the Brazilian said he pursued BJJ as a means to help his family with their financial troubles.

Gabriel is grateful to the 'Paulo Betucelli’s Exclusivos Atletas Program' for rewarding his skills and giving him recognition.

He told ONE Championship in the same interview:

“I am very grateful to João and the entire Exclusive BJJ team. This sponsorship was very important to me. It was the first sponsorship [through which] I started earning money. I received this money in an account in Brazil and I didn't use it because I need it to help my family in Brazil.”

Poll : 0 votes