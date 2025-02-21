"It bothers me" - UFC legend laments Alex Pereira sparring pro boxing without wearing headgear 

Alex Pereira is undoubtedly one of the best pure strikers to have ever competed in MMA. His kickboxing roots perfectly translated to MMA, which has produced some of the most frightening knockouts we've seen in recent history.

Despite his undeniably dangerous kickboxing skills, 'Poatan' has been subject to some criticism for how he often fights with his hands down. While utilizing such a risky stance allows him to throw hands with concussive power, it also opens him up to countershots. Just look at his sole loss in the UFC - a knockout courtesy of a perfectly timed counter-overhand by Israel Adesanya.

Another one of Pereira's savage habits is hard sparring with pro boxers and kickboxers without protective gear. This is full-on slugfests with top-level striking specialists without any headgear. UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen provided his thoughts on the same, saying:

"So Pereira puts out this sparring video and he's in there with a professional boxer. And the guy is very good. There was no headgear. It bothers me... When I'm watch Alex Pereira sparring, logically, I can't accept that time is getting added to his career. That he's getting better. I want Alex to wear head gear. I don't know what to do."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Khalil Rountree Jr. lauds Alex Pereira's fight IQ in their bout at UFC 307

It seems there is a method to the madness of Alex Pereira. He wouldn't be such a dominant champion if he isn't a cerebral master of some level. If you don't believe us, just listen to his latest victim, Khalil Rountree Jr., who valiantly tried - and failed - to take Pereira's belt at UFC 307 last year.

Rountree fell to Pereira's hellacious series of strikes in the fourth round, which resembled Neo breaking out of the Matrix - pure violent beauty. The American fighter attributed the devastation of Pereira's combination not to his power or speed, but his fight IQ.

Rountree said on Pound 4 Pound podcast:

"I think one thing that is pretty underrated and [that] I got to experience for myself is really his [fight] IQ, man. The ability to mix up, you know, the strategy mid-fight and in-between rounds because... He just kept making adjustments. And I think he made really smart adjustments... I'd say the biggest surprise for me was the intelligence, as stoic as he is and kind of stone-faced, I do think he's got a smart brain, that's for sure."

Check out Khalil Rountree's comments below:

