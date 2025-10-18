"It does bring out the best in me" - Nico Carrillo prefers to face opponents who think they are better than he is

Scottish hunter Nico Carrillo thrives when his opponents believe they have the technical edge over him.

The fourth-ranked contender returns to action against Luke Lessei in a featherweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 37 in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 7.

In an exclusive online interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the 27-year-old Glaswegian was asked about the type of opponents that bring out his best performances. 'King of the North' also revealed he relishes facing technically minded fighters.

"Yeah, I would agree with that. I think that someone who tries to want to fight me Muay Femur-technique or out-fight me, like what you said, I'm repeating what you said, it does bring out the best in me," Nico Carrillo shared.

Since joining the promotion, the Scotsman has achieved all his victories inside the distance, showcasing devastating knockout power that has made him one of the most feared finishers in the division.

His aggressive style and finishing ability contrast sharply with opponents who prefer the technical, tactical approach of Muay Femur - the art of fighting with finesse and superior technique.

Lessei, nicknamed 'The Chef,' rides momentum from his first-round TKO of Canadian slugger Cody Jerome at ONE Fight Night 27 this past January and presents exactly the type of challenge Carrillo welcomes.

Watch Nico Carrillo's full interview with SCMP here:

Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 37: Krylia vs. Agdeve live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 7.

Nico Carrillo's keys to victory against Luke Lessei

Nico Carrillo packs a near-perfect striking arsenal, and it should help him ease his way to a sixth win in ONE Championship the only way he knows how: A highlight-reel finish.

The Scotsman, who stands at five-foot-ten, must close the distance immediately against the six-foot Lessei to be at the forefront of action.

From there, Carrillo can unload with vicious uppercuts, knees, and elbows, and that wave of unbridled combinations would rack up damage fast on the American Muay Thai warrior.

While 'The Chef' may have a solid chin and the capability to hang in firefights, Nico Carrillo's knockout power should prove too much for the Dubuque Martial Arts Group representative.

As seen in each of his wins on the global stage of ONE Championship, 'King of the North' is extremely creative when hunting for the spectacular. It should be no different here against Lessei at ONE Fight Night 37.

