ONE Fight Night 37: KO machines Roman Kryklia and Samet Agdeve collide for inaugural ONE heavyweight kickboxing world title 

Two-sport, two-division ONE world champion Roman Kryklia will lock horns with fellow knockout machine Samet Agdeve in a clash that would crown the inaugural ONE heavyweight kickboxing world champion.The Ukrainian powerhouse, who currently reigns as the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion and heavyweight Muay Thai champ, and the undefeated Turkish dynamo will trade leather in the main event of ONE Fight Night 37 in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 7.ONE Championship unveiled the news on its official website earlier today.Roman Kryklia, of course, needs no introduction.The six-foot-seven behemoth from Krasnohrad has sent countless opponents into oblivion on martial arts' biggest stage. In fact, more than half of his 51 career victories have come by way of knockout and TKO.In his last outing, the Champ Belts affiliate authored another moment of pure violence to take out multi-time WBC Muay Thai world champion Lyndon Knowles.He attacked from the sound of the bell, throwing one big missile after another that instantly pushed the Englishman into reverse gear – barely before he found his footing.As a result, all he needed was a final hammering straight right that brought the contest to an end at 2:10 of the first frame, thus scoring a successful defense of his heavyweight Muay Thai throne.It wasn't anything new from the Ukrainian megastar on the global stage of the promotion, though.Along his impressive campaign, he's knocked out many more titans, including Alex Roberts, Iraj Azizpour, Guto Inocente, Murat Aygun, and Tarik Khbabez.The 33-year-old returns to the Thai capital city seeking to extend his 15-bout win streak. If history is anything to go by, Roman Kryklia should be well on his way to another crowning moment when ONE Fight Night 37 comes to an end. A tough test awaits Roman Kryklia on November 7Looking to spoil Roman Kryklia's reign of terror in the world's largest martial arts organization is none other than one of Europe's brightest and most talented stand-up specialists.Samet Agdeve boasts a perfect 17-0 record with 12 knockout victories.Despite being only 21 years of age, the undefeated Turkish destroyer has showcased the fight IQ and arsenal of a warrior beyond his years.Equipped with truck-like fists and knockout power brewing in his entire kickboxing arsenal, 'The King' will be ready to face Roman Kryklia head-on in search of the chance to claim 26 pounds of gold in his debut outing in the promotion.Will Roman Kryklia conquer yet another opposition come ONE Fight Night 37, or will the undefeated debuting star claim his biggest scalp yet?