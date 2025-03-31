“I feel strong and comfortable” - Ukrainian monster Roman Kryklia says shifting between two weight classes will never be an issue

Double ONE world champion Roman Kryklia said he has no problem shifting between weight classes and intent on continuing to compete in both the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions.

Ad

The Ukrainian juggernaut shared this in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his scheduled defense of the heavyweight Muay Thai world title on April 4 at ONE Fight Night 30 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

33-year-old Kryklia, a native of Krasnograd, shared that he is comfortable competing in the two weight classes he is in and believes he is a force to contend with in either of them. He said:

Ad

Trending

“I plan to keep competing in both divisions — light heavyweight and heavyweight. In ONE, that means anything from just over 93 kg up to 120 kg. My walk-around weight puts me right in the middle, so I feel strong and comfortable fighting in either class.”

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

At ONE Fight Night 30, Roman Kryklia, who concurrently holds the light heavyweight kickboxing gold, will defend the heavyweight Muay Thai championship belt against ONE-debuting Lyndon Knowles of the United Kingdom.

It will be his first defense of the world title he claimed in December 2023 with a second-round knockout victory over Australian Alex Roberts.

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles is available for free to North American fans with active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ad

Roman Kryklia looks to keep unblemished ONE record intact in upcoming title fight

Roman Kryklia looks to keep his unblemished record in ONE Championship intact in his scheduled title clash this week at ONE Fight Night 30.

He is going up against ONE newcomer Lyndon Knowles for the heavyweight Muay Thai gold he holds, which serves as the headlining contest of the marquee Thai event.

Ad

Ad

Heading into ONE Fight Night 30, Roman Kryklia won his first six matches since making his promotional debut in November 2019. Along the way, he netted the light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world titles, with no signs yet of slowing down.

Out to topple him as a two-sport world champion is Knowles, 38, a versatile Muay Thai striker who has won three WBC world championship titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.