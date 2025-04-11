“You cannot be at the top forever” - Two-sport and two-weight king Roman Kryklia shares mindset that keeps him grounded

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight Muay Thai and light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia of the Ukraine knows that his time at the top of the stack is fleeting.

In fact, the 33-year-old veteran says he doesn't expect to be known as the best in the world forever.

Despite hoisting two massive 26-pound golden belts over his shoulders, Kryklia understands that he needs to continue to work hard each and every day to maintain his lofty perch.

Speaking to South China Morning Post after his recent victory at ONE Fight Night 30 last weekend, Kryklia talked about his mentality that has kept him at the very top.

The 33-year-old Champ Belts representative shared his mindset:

"No, of course not. My teachers in school, [their] philosophy is that even you cannot be at the top forever, you always need to lift up more and more."

Kryklia retained his heavyweight Muay Thai strap by knocking out Lyndon Knowles in the first round of their main event bout.

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles took place live at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, April 5th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Roman Kryklia fires warning shots at potential challengers: "Don't go in the ring with me"

Champ-champ Roman Kryklia has a message for anyone who wants to try to take one of his two golden belts, following an explosive performance at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video last weekend.

Don't even try.

He told Bangkok Post in a recent interview:

"Yeah, sure, especially that we have such little gloves and for people who are in classic Muay Thai, they have lots of good defense by arms, and in heavyweight, it's very important. And if you do not have a good defense, don't go in the ring with me."

