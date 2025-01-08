“It can happen anytime” - Striking prodigy Johan Ghazali says world title shot could come sooner than expected

Teen phenom Johan Ghazali is hoping to compete for a ONE world championship within the next couple of years.

On Friday, Jan. 24, 'Jojo' will return to the iconic Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand at ONE 170. There, Ghazali will square off with undefeated Colombian standout Johan Estupinan in a battle of two of the promotion's most highly touted prospects.

After building an impressive 6-1 record inside the Circle, including highlight-reel knockouts against Padetsuk Fairtex, Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Temirlan Bekmurzaev, and Josue Cruz, Ghazli believes he could be closer to his first ONE world title opportunity than one might think.

"Honestly, it can happen anytime," Ghazali said during the ONE 170 virtual media day. 'If you see the people who've been able to challenge for the belt, they're not very deserving of it. So I'd say, honestly, it could happen anytime. Ideally, I'd like to challenge for it either in 2026 or 2027."

Competing in the loaded ONE flyweight Muay Thai division, there will be plenty of big names for 'Jojo' to prove himself against in the coming years. But first, he'll be tasked with taking out a man who has never known defeat in his combat sports career.

Will Johan Ghazali take Johan Estupinan's 'O' at ONE 170?

For Johan Ghazali, a future shot at 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold all hinges on whether or not he can come out on top against Johan Estupinan inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Considering Estupinan has never once suffered a loss — building an impressive 26-0 record with four of those wins coming inside the Circle — getting a victory will be no easy task for the 18-year-old Ghazali.

But it's a test the Malaysian-American welcomes with open arms.

"I came to ONE Championship to fight the best," Ghazali said. "I don't want to be fighting easy opponents, opponents who I know I can beat. Of course, I want to fight good fighters and get more challenges."

Will Johan Ghazali take another best step toward title contendership by handing Estupinan his first career loss, or will 'Panda Kick' make it 27-0 on martial arts' biggest global stage?

ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com.

