“It doesn't change the result” - Prajanchai shrugs off Jonathan Di Bella’s claims that he won their first match

It's been about a year, but Jonathan Di Bella still isn’t over his first career loss. He’s spoken out about how he believes the judges got it wrong at ONE Friday Fights 68.

The bout saw Prajanchai PK Saenchai hand the Canadian-Italian star his first defeat and walk away as the ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion. Despite the unanimous decision, Di Bella has expressed frustration over the outcome, suggesting he felt he did enough to win.

Prajanchai, however, isn’t engaging in any back-and-forth. From his perspective, what happened in the ring was already settled when the final scorecards were read.

He addressed this matter in THE ONE Fighting Championship Podcast.

"It's just talk," he said. "Everyone has their own perspective. But I won - the judges raised my hand. You can blame whoever you want, but it doesn't change the result."

“I really don't want to give that much value” - Prajanchai brushes off criticism for his world title win over Jonathan Di Bella

Fans on both sides weighed in, arguing over who landed more, who controlled the pace, and whether the decision was fair. Prajanchai saw the chatter, but he’s not letting it get to him.

"I saw the comments online, but you know, I really don't want to give that much value to all the comments, because it's just like the comments from all over the world, and everyone who has a phone, they would be able to make any comment."

He knows that every decision outcome comes with debate. But he has little interest in engaging in arguments - he'd very much rather focus on collecting belts. And whether Di Bella agrees or not, Prajanchai’s already turned the page and is looking towards the challenges that lie ahead.

