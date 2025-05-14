“I really don't want to give that much value” - Prajanchai brushes off criticism for his world title win over Jonathan Di Bella

Thai superstar Prajanchai PK Saenchai is aware that his victory over Jonathan Di Bella for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title had its share of doubters. He, however, is not putting too much weight on what they say, considering them as just outside noise.

The two top kickboxers battled in a tightly fought contest at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June last year for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

Prajanchai won the contest by decision, which had some quarters not totally convinced, seeing how it could have easily gone either way. Some even went online to express their differing takes on the outcome.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Prajanchai touched on his first encounter and win over Di Bella and the criticisms thrown his way after.

The PK Sanechai standout said:

"I saw the comments online, but you know, I really don't want to give that much value to all the comments, because it's just like the comments from all over the world, and everyone who has a phone, they would be able to make any comment."

The win over Di Bella thrust Prajanchai to two-sport world champion status as he also holds the strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Prajanchai says he has yet to see the killer instinct of Jonathan Di Bella

Prajanchai PK Saenchai believes in the abilities of Jonathan Di Bella as a fighter. He, however, said he has yet to be convinced of the killer instinct of the Italian-Canadian fighter.

He shared this in the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, asserting that Di Bella has yet to establish the reputation of a finisher and leave a better impression on the fans and fellow fighters alike.

The hard-hitting Thai fighter said:

"I just really want him to have that passion to finish up the match. I just really want him to come with the mentality that he will come and knock people out."

Di Bella has an impressive 14-1 professional kickboxing record, winning 10 by decision and the rest by KO. He is looking to have a rematch with Prajanchai for the undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

