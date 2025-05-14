  • home icon
  "I really don't want to give that much value" - Prajanchai brushes off criticism for his world title win over Jonathan Di Bella

“I really don't want to give that much value” - Prajanchai brushes off criticism for his world title win over Jonathan Di Bella

By Mike Murillo
Modified May 14, 2025 09:35 GMT
Prajanchai does not give too much weight to criticisms over his first victory over Jonathan Di Bella. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Prajanchai does not give too much weight to criticisms over his first victory over Jonathan Di Bella. -- Photo by ONE Championship

Thai superstar Prajanchai PK Saenchai is aware that his victory over Jonathan Di Bella for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title had its share of doubters. He, however, is not putting too much weight on what they say, considering them as just outside noise.

The two top kickboxers battled in a tightly fought contest at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June last year for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

Prajanchai won the contest by decision, which had some quarters not totally convinced, seeing how it could have easily gone either way. Some even went online to express their differing takes on the outcome.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Prajanchai touched on his first encounter and win over Di Bella and the criticisms thrown his way after.

The PK Sanechai standout said:

"I saw the comments online, but you know, I really don't want to give that much value to all the comments, because it's just like the comments from all over the world, and everyone who has a phone, they would be able to make any comment."
The win over Di Bella thrust Prajanchai to two-sport world champion status as he also holds the strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Prajanchai says he has yet to see the killer instinct of Jonathan Di Bella

Prajanchai PK Saenchai believes in the abilities of Jonathan Di Bella as a fighter. He, however, said he has yet to be convinced of the killer instinct of the Italian-Canadian fighter.

He shared this in the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, asserting that Di Bella has yet to establish the reputation of a finisher and leave a better impression on the fans and fellow fighters alike.

The hard-hitting Thai fighter said:

"I just really want him to have that passion to finish up the match. I just really want him to come with the mentality that he will come and knock people out."
Di Bella has an impressive 14-1 professional kickboxing record, winning 10 by decision and the rest by KO. He is looking to have a rematch with Prajanchai for the undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

