Prajanchai believes "entertaining and explosive" affair vs. Jonathan Di Bella will be decided by the thinnest of margins

Topnotch Thai striker Prajanchai PK Saenchai believes the outcome of his world title showdown this week with Jonathan Di Bella can easily boil down to who makes the first costly mistake.

The reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai king will vie for the division's kickboxing gold against reigning titleholder Di Bella in an all-champion clash at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 in Bangkok, Thailand. It will serve as the co-headlining bout for the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Prajanchai sees the match as going to be entertaining and explosive as well as fairly even, leaving it going either way depending on how they handle themselves come fight night.

He shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

"This fight is gonna be entertaining and explosive. Let's see who makes the first mistake."

A win at ONE Friday Fights 58 will make Prajanchai a two-sport ONE world champion after becoming the promotion's undisputed strawweight Muay Thai world champion back in December. He stopped erstwhile divisional king Joseph Lasiri with a devastating knockout in the opening round.

Jonathan Di Bella, for his part, will be defending his world title for the second time. He retained the belt with a unanimous decision victory over Australian-Thai challenger Danial Williams back in October.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live on April 5 via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Prajanchai excited and honored to touch gloves with Jonathan Di Bella

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai considers his upcoming title showdown with the division's kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella a highlight of his career. He considers it an honor to battle against one of the best strikers currently in the game.

The two first-rate fighters collide at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 in Thailand for Di Bella's championship belt. The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym standout will try to become a two-sport world champion with a win while the Canadian-Italian warrior goes for back-to-back successful title defenses.

In the lead-up to the all-champion clash, the Thai sensation shared his thoughts on his upcoming fight and Di Bella, telling ONE Championship in an interview:

"I am so happy and honored to fight one of the best strikers in the world."

Apart from the Di Bella-Prajanchai title clash, also on deck at ONE Friday Fights 58 is the headlining showdown between Superbon and Marat Grigorian for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Poll : Who will win between Jonathan Di Bella and Prajanchai at ONE Friday Fights 58? Jonathan Di Bella Prajanchai 0 votes View Discussion