Prajanchai confident hard work will always be rewarded: "If you practice well enough, everything will be fine"

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai has always put a premium on hard work in training and he remains committed to it as he takes on another world title challenge next month.

The 29-year-old fighter will vie for the strawweight kickboxing world title, challenging reigning champion Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. There, he will try to add his name to the elite list of ONE double champions.

In the lead-up to the all-champion title clash, the Bangkok native said he is putting in the work in training with his team, which he confidently believes will tow him to over the line against Di Bella.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he said:

"My training is my number one priority. Because if you practice well enough, everything will be fine as well."

At ONE Friday Fights 58, Prajanchai is out to make it back-to-back title conquests after unifying the strawweight Muay Thai belts back in December with an opening-round knockout win over former divisional king Joseph Lasiri.

Di Bella, meanwhile, will be making his second defense of his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title, which he won in October 2022.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live on April 5. To catch it from your location, check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website.

Prajanchai thrilled to battle top striker Jonathan Di Bella

Thai champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is excited for his upcoming title clash with Jonathan Di Bella, who he considers among the top strikers currently in the game.

The Bangkok native seeks to add the ONE starwweight kickboxing world title to the Muay Thai gold he holds at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 in Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym standout spoke of Di Bella, including what it means fighting the Canadian-Italian champion. He said:

"I am so happy and honored to fight one of the best strikers in the world."

Prajanchai is now the undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion after knocking out former titleholder Joseph Lasiri in the first round of their unification bout in December.

The Di Bella-Prajanchai title clash is one of two championship matches already confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 58. The other one is the showdown between Superbon Singha Mawynn and Marat Grigorian for the interim featherweight kickboxing world title.