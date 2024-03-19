"Focus on movement and precision" – Prajanchai lays out plan to oust Jonathan Di Bella in Bangkok

Prajanchai PK Saenchai aims to leave the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on April 5 as a two-sport divisional king.

The ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion ventures into the world of kickboxing in an attempt to grab Jonathan Di Bella's kickboxing crown inside the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58. As tough as it sounds, the Bangkok native is up for the challenge.

After a streak of victories on the global stage, the 29-year-old is confident now is the time for him to embark on a brand new mission inside the ONE Circle.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of his world title tilt in Bangkok, Thailand, Prajanchai shared:

"Like I said, my game plan will focus on movement and precision. And [then we can] see who is better prepared [in] their physical state to be better for the fight."

If he can dictate the pace of the contest while creating angles and hit the Canadian-Italian with unerring precision, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym star should be in control.

However, the Muay Femur stylist, a style used to describe a tactician in The Art of Eight Limbs, will have to forgo the use of elbows with his upcoming contest being contested under kickboxing rules.

Despite the change, the Thai megastar doesn't see it as a hurdle of sorts. If anything, the strawweight Muay Thai king is ready to create history when he returns at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

The entire card will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and the ONE Super App. Check your local listing for more details.

Prajanchai is in the form of his life since his sole promotional loss

Setbacks often lead one to greater heights. In Prajanchai's case, that could well be the case.

After making his promotional bow with a world title triumph over living legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, the Bangkok-based star was forced to quit on the stools in his first assignment as the divisional king to Joseph Lasiri.

That defeat is something he seems to have gotten over, though.

Prajanchai returned to winning ways over Kompet Fairtex before taking out Sam-A for the interim crown. Following that pair of wins, the Muay Thai specialist hopped into the world of kickboxing, where he outclassed Akram Hamidi.

Then, at ONE Friday Fights 46, the Thai hero avenged his defeat to Joseph Lasiri with a first-round finish to unify the strawweight Muay Thai gold.