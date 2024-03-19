Don't expect ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai to chase two-division supremacy anytime soon.

With over 300 fights to his name and a stellar 5-1 slate in the world's largest martial arts organization, many wonder how the Thai icon will fare against some of the promotion's biggest superstars.

For instance, Prajanchai's destructive striking does pose intriguing matchups against his fellow ONE world champions Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

However, Prajanchai doesn't seem too keen on moving up a weight class to challenge the two striking kingpins of the 135-pound division.

The 29-year-old told ONE in an exclusive interview:

"Fat chance, because I have a small build. I can't fight bigger guys like Superlek or Rodtang. I know my weapon power is not strong enough to compete with flyweight fighters like them right now."

Well, that's a shame. Then again, there's something admirable about fighters humble enough to accept their limitations.

Plus, Prajanchai already has his sights set on conquering a second sport in his natural division of 125 pounds.

The Thai wrecking ball will cross over to kickboxing at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 to challenge Jonathan Di Bella for his strawweight kickboxing crown.

Prajanchai on why he aspires to become a two-sport world champion

Another big reason why ONE Championship is indeed the home of martial arts is its willingness to allow its champions to scale greater heights.

This includes opportunities to collect more hardware through exciting champion vs. champion matches. Prajanchai, for one, understands the massive opportunity at hand against the undefeated Jonathan Di Bella.

After all, only a select few can proudly say they reigned atop two combat sports disciplines. He added:

"Not everyone can become a champion and not every champion can become a double champ. For me, becoming a double champion is a valuable thing in my life."