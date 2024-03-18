Prajanchai PK Saenchai on the prestige that comes with two-sport supremacy: "Not every champion can become a double champ"

Prajanchai PK Saenchai understands the massive opportunity at his fingertips at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

The reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion will get a chance to hoist a second golden strap if he's able to usurp Jonathan Di Bella from his strawweight kickboxing throne inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Becoming a two-sport world champion will be a massive feather in the 29-year-old's distinguished career resume. Plus, the idea of ruling two weight classes comes with a prestige that only a select few can achieve.

Prajanchai, who's on the cusp of greatness, shared the significance of this potentially career-defining feat in an interview with ONE:

"Not everyone can become a champion and not every champion can become a double champ. For me, becoming a double champion is a valuable thing in my life."

While Prajanchai envisions the spoils of lording over two divisions, he knows it won't be an easy feat. After all, the undefeated Di Bella won't simply roll over and hand him a place among the elite of the elite.

The Italian-Canadian standout remains perfect in 12 career bouts and has already proven himself in the world's largest martial arts organization by besting Zhang Peimian and Danial Williams.

Jonathan Di Bella vows to bring the best version of himself against Prajanchai

Given Prajanchai's impressive body of work, Jonathan Di Bella acknowledges him as a legitimate threat to his reign. As such, the 27-year-old is pulling out all the stops to match up against the iconic Thai warrior next month.

Di Bella told Sportskeeda MMA:

“I can't wait. You haven't seen the best yet, so I can't wait to show the very best of myself. I'm pumped to go and ready 100 percent.”